ricentral.com

Bioreactors Market Is Expected Grow at a CAGR of 11% During the Forecast Period 2023-2030 By SBWire, 7 days ago

By SBWire, 7 days ago

Merck announced the purchase of Lonza's MAST platform, an automated aseptic bioreactor sampling system, in 2022. Customers can use these systems to optimise data during ...