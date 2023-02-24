Ravens, M&T Bank to recognize local teachers in 10th-annual 'Touchdown for Teachers'

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank will be recognizing local teachers for their work in the community and for providing outstanding services in the classroom as part of the 10th- annual “Touchdown for Teachers” program. Starting February 23rd and going through April 7th, anyone can nominate an outstanding educator in hopes of being a finalist. The link to nominate an educator can be found here.

The three finalists and the grand prize winner will be selected with the help of Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff, as well as community members and school officials. The decisions will be based on three pieces of criteria.

The grand prize winner will receive the following: $5,000 in grant funds, payable to his/her school or district and a classroom visit by a Ravens’ coach or player, accompanied by mascot Poe. The two remaining finalists will each receive $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Ravens and M&T Bank.