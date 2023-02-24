Open in App
Baltimore, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton highest graded safety in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus

By Steve Rudden,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVYGk_0ky8Ednf00

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting a steal. Many weren’t expecting Hamilton drop out of the top-10, let along fall to No. 14 overall. He had a great rookie season to prove that he should have been taken much higher last April.

To put Hamilton’s year in perspective, he was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety in 2022. He struggled in his first couple of games during the season, and some fans were wondering if the team should’ve drafted someone else. However, in the end Hamilton played extremely well.

The good news for the Ravens and Hamilton is that he’s just going to keep getting better. The way that Hamilton came into his own as a player on the field, many are excited to see how good of a player he will be moving forward in his career.

