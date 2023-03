inforney.com

UNT women, led by Noble, use fourth-quarter run to put away Charlotte By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com, 7 days ago

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com, 7 days ago

Quincy Noble hasn’t decided yet if this will be her final season at North Texas. If it is, the senior guard picked a heck of ...