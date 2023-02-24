Open in App
LSU women's basketball clinches 2nd in SEC with win over Vanderbilt

By Tyler Nettuno,

7 days ago
The Tigers won their third-straight game on Thursday night as Kim Mulkey’s group took down Vanderbilt in Nashville 82-63 to secure a second-place finish in the SEC for the second-straight season.

LSU (26-1, 14-1 SEC) never trailed in this game. It jumped out to a 40-23 lead at halftime, and it held control throughout the final two quarters. The Tigers have struggled a bit defensively in recent outings, but Vanderbilt (12-17, 3-12 SEC) shot just 38% from the field in this game, though it did hit 12 threes.

The Commodores had no answer for Angel Reese, who scored 23 points with 18 rebounds to notch her 26th double-double of the season. Alexis Morris also had a big game offensively, scoring 21 points. LSU really flexed its muscle in the paint, outscoring Vandy 46-16 there.

The Tigers will look to close out the regular season with a win — which would tie the program-best finish — in the season finale on Sunday when it returns to the PMAC to host Mississippi State.

