Oceanport, NJ
TAPinto.net

VIDEO "The Party of the Year" May 6, 2023: 18th Annual Monmouth Park Charity Fund Kentucky Derby Party.

By Jeanne Wall,

7 days ago

Take a look at the quick video below from last year's Monmouth Park Charity Fund Kentucky Derby event, and you will see why this is referred to by many as the fundraising party of the year!

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: It's that time of the year for what is referred to by many as, "The best fundraising party of the year in Monmouth County!" The 18th Annual Monmouth Park Charity Fund Kentucky Derby event will be held on May 6, 2023, at the Blu Grotto at Monmouth Park Racetrack, in Oceanport, NJ, from 3:30 PM-7:30 PM. The 2023 Kentucky Derby Party honorees are: Robin and John Klein, Christopher Martin and Diane Turton. The 2023 Kentucky Derby event co-chairs are Maureen Lloyd and Linda Sirico. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, simulcasting of the Kentucky Derby, with betting available, open bar and delicious chef specialties, a hat parade, and contest, live and silent auctions, a 50/50, and so much fun!  For reservations, sponsorship opportunities, ad journal information, and more about the upcoming May 6, 2023 18th Annual Kentucky Derby Day Celebration click here: https://one.bidpal.net/kderby23/welcome

The mission of the Monmouth Park Charity Fund is to raise and distribute funds to non-profit agencies in Monmouth County that provide services related to health, those at risk in the community, and those in need of special services. Monmouth Park Charity Fund and its Winner's Circle have raised and distributed over $10M in charitable giving to those in most need in Monmouth County, for 75 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRId7_0ky7ZenE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GrrS_0ky7ZenE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vslc_0ky7ZenE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xc4v_0ky7ZenE00

