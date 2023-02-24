Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
ABC News

Fox, Sabonis help Kings rout short-handed Blazers 133-116

By CAMERON SALERNO Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3SjY_0ky7V6UP00

De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points, Domantas Sabonis had his seventh triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 133-116 on Thursday night.

“We started off slow tonight and it gave Portland a lot of confidence,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Big test for us tomorrow night. Our bench did a nice job coming in and getting stops.”

Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Kings improve to 33-25. Terence Davis scored 20 points off the bench and Harrison Barnes added 15. Sacramento trailed by 16 points in the first half.

“I wasn’t worried,” Sabonis said about the slow start. "Once we got our wind under us, I knew that we would be alright.”

Nassir Little scored 26 points for Portland. Cam Reddish added 24 and Trendon Watford had 15. Portland has lost three of its last four to drop to 28-31.

“I thought we played hard,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “I thought we played well. … I was happy to see Nassir get hot. He did a good job of picking the right spots to shoot.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (rest), Jermani Grant (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain), Anfernee Simons (ankle sprain) and Justice Winslow (ankle sprain) were all ruled out before the game.

Kings: F KZ Okpala was ruled out with knee soreness. … G Malik Monk returned to the lineup after exiting the Mavericks game with a leg injury prior to the NBA All-Star game break. … Sabonis has 15 or more rebounds in 13 games this season.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Houston on Sunday night.

Kings: At Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers say LeBron James has tendon injury, out 3 weeks
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Poole scores 34, Warriors charge back again, beat Clippers
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Sochan, Vassell lead Spurs past Pacers in Popovich's absence
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton finds unexpected calling, community
Spokane, WA17 hours ago
Doncic scores 42, Irving 40 as Mavs outlast 76ers 133-126
Dallas, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy