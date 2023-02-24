Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Look: Bengals' Joseph Ossai showed up at Bearcats basketball game

By Chris Roling,

7 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai showed up at a recent University of Cincinnati Bearcats game and made some headlines in the process.

Ossai took to his Instagram stories to capture footage of the game while rooting on the Bearcats’ overtime win over Temple.

According to CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia, Ossai got a huge standing ovation when introduced. That’s pretty notable for the fact the defensive end was one of the guys taking the most heat right after the AFC title game loss to the Chiefs for that late penalty hit on Patrick Mahomes.

Everyone quickly came to their senses with the reaction to Ossai’s play — highlighted by teammates having his back — but it was still nice to see on Wednesday night.

