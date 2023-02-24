Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

Pullian scores 25, Milwaukee defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 96-94

By By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kentrell Pullian's 25 points helped Milwaukee hold off Purdue Fort Wayne 96-94 on Thursday night.

Pullian was 8 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (19-10, 13-6 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 19 points and notched a triple-double with 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Justin Thomas shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Mastodons (16-14, 8-11) were led by Jarred Godfrey, who recorded 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Deonte Billups added 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Bobby Planutis had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Milwaukee hosts Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne travels to play Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McKnight scores 24, leads Western Kentucky over UTEP 73-68
El Paso, TX10 hours ago
Davis posts double-double to lead Memphis past SMU 81-62
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Williams scores 15 in Troy's 63-59 win over Arkansas State
Jonesboro, AR16 hours ago
Regis upsets Osseo-Fairchild to begin regionals
Osseo, WI2 days ago
WIAA boys basketball playoffs: Lancers fall in close match to Thorp Cardinals
Thorp, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy