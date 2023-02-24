LAX sets record-low temperature amid winter storm

Evelyn Taft and Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Feb.23) 04:16

LAX has hit a record-low temperature amid as the most powerful part of the winter storm approaches the area.

According to the National Weather Service, it dropped to 41 degrees at LAX earlier today, tying the record set in 2019. The weather service said the new record happened amid a heavy rain squall around at around 11 a.m.

LAX sign at the Century Boulevard entrance to Los Angeles International Airport. LAX sign at the Century Boulevard entrance to Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo by: Ken Ross/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)/LAX sign at the Century Boulevard entrance to Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo by: Ken Ross/VW P

At the time, the temperature dropped 10 degrees, from 51 to 41, in less than an hour.

Icy temperatures hit other areas in Los Angeles County with snow falling near Santa Clarita, Sylmar, La Cañada Flintridge and Sun Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning that will be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This is the first Blizzard Warning since Feb. 4, 1989. Additionally, officials have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which is expected to bring very cold wind chills amid strong winds.

Forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts topping 80 mph that will create "near zero visibility."

Higher elevations could see as much as 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes."

A Flood Watch has been issued to much of Southern California.

For more on the arctic blast that is affecting Southern California click here .