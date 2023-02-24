Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

Black History Is Our History: A CBS News Texas celebration of progress and inspiration

By CBS Texas Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRM9f_0ky76TbL00

WATCH: Black History Is Our History 21:57

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – From a legendary cowboy, to a man who has had a hand in building so many iconic local developments -- the contributions of our Black community members are evident in every corner of North Texas.

This month CBS News Texas has been proudly celebrating Black History Month by highlighting the people who have made North Texas better through their vision and their action. In our half-hour special, Black History Is Our History, CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker shares some of those stories from the African American Museum in Dallas' Fair Park -- an institution devoted to preserving African American art, culture and history.

Black History Is Our History covers a lot of ground, including the stories of three high school football coaches breaking down barriers in North Texas . We also hear from a teacher who uses music to inspire and educate . And Nicole sits down with a former Dallas County Historical Commissioner to learn more about the history of Freedman's Cemetery in Dallas.

Watch the full special in the video player above and take a look back at all of our Black History Month coverage here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Tornadoes hit Texas and Louisiana as storm from California moves through
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
More than 150,000 without power after storm hits Texas
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Dallas ISD breaks ground on elementary school named after prominent Black leader
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas nonprofit hosts de-escalation training for nighttime establishments
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Frisco BBQ restaurant raises $33K for boy with rare blood cancer
Frisco, TX2 days ago
What two Louisiana cities made the list of "Dirtiest cities in America" and where did they place?
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
4 horses join Dallas police, one man's gift in memory of his wife
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dallas women's clinic closing after providing abortions, health care for 50 years
Dallas, TX1 day ago
North Texas is under storm risk levels 2, 3 and 4. But what do they mean?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Blue Goose Cantina closing original location on Lower Greenville
Grand Prairie, TX2 days ago
Tony Romo 'motivated to make a difference' at PGA Champions event
Irving, TX1 day ago
Scenes from the storm
North Richland Hills, TX11 hours ago
Lake Highlands junior killed, no arrests announced
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jack in the Box to open first location in Arkansas
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Crosby, TX1 day ago
Tornado hits Oklahoma, injuring at least a dozen and tossing cars around
Norman, OK4 days ago
Dallas College certification program connects workers to skills, jobs in high demand
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy