Black History Is Our History: A CBS News Texas celebration of progress and inspiration

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – From a legendary cowboy, to a man who has had a hand in building so many iconic local developments -- the contributions of our Black community members are evident in every corner of North Texas.

This month CBS News Texas has been proudly celebrating Black History Month by highlighting the people who have made North Texas better through their vision and their action. In our half-hour special, Black History Is Our History, CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker shares some of those stories from the African American Museum in Dallas' Fair Park -- an institution devoted to preserving African American art, culture and history.

Black History Is Our History covers a lot of ground, including the stories of three high school football coaches breaking down barriers in North Texas . We also hear from a teacher who uses music to inspire and educate . And Nicole sits down with a former Dallas County Historical Commissioner to learn more about the history of Freedman's Cemetery in Dallas.

Watch the full special in the video player above and take a look back at all of our Black History Month coverage here .