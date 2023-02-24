Vegas Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Overcome Calgary in OT

The Vegas Golden Knights are now the lone leaders of the Western Conference yet again.

The Vegas Golden Knights dug deep and found a will to win in Thursday's Pacific Division showdown with the Calgary Flames.

Despite having found itself down two goals at two different points in the contest, the Golden Knights rallied to force overtime and finish the job in the extra period with the game-winning goal from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Vegas found itself in penalty trouble early, having been hit with three penalties in the first period.

The team was able to kill two of the three, but Flames forward Jakob Pelletier would find the net on the middle power play to give Calgary a 1-0 lead less than halfway through the period.

The Golden Knights went away from the offensive aggression they had in their last homestand, as the Flames outshot the home team 18 to eight in the period.

It wouldn't take long after the first intermission for Calgary to extend its lead, as Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau sent one in less than a minute and a half into the second period.

Less than half a minute later, the Golden Knights would finally get a power play of their own but were unable to carve into the deficit.

They made up for it, though, later in the period when Vegas forward Jack Eichel scored the club's first power-play goal in over a month (Jan. 22).

But the crowd's excitement wouldn't last for even 2 minutes.

With less than 3 1/2 minutes to go in the third, Flames forward Mikael Backlund deflected a shot in to extend the lead back to two goals.

Calgary would hold a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

There was hope yet for the league's leader in third-period comebacks, as Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored just over 5 minutes into the third period.

That goal would light a flame -- no pun intended -- under the Golden Knights, as Vegas aggressiveness in the O-zone returned.

Just over 12 1/2 minutes into the period, Golden Knights forward William Carrier scored to tie the game at 3-3, his third goal in five games.

Less than 3 minutes later, Vegas' momentum would be cooled off with a high-sticking penalty against forward Brett Howden.

But the Golden Knights killed that penalty, keeping the game all knotted up with a bit under 3 minutes remaining in regulation.

The score held until time expired. The game would go to overtime.

Just 42 seconds into the extra period, Vegas completed the comeback with a game-winning goal from Pietrangelo , who rebounded it in off a shot from forward Jonathan Marchessault.

The Golden Knights advance to 35-18-5 (75 points) on the season, with sole ownership of the Western Conference.

They will be back at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for a matchup with the Dallas Stars.

