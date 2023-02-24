Yoder
Change location
See more from this location?
Yoder, CO
YAHOO!
Assault case against Nicole Mallery, one of two Black ranchers at center of dispute in Yoder, postponed
By O'Dell Isaac, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),7 days ago
By O'Dell Isaac, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),7 days ago
Feb. 23—A Black rancher at the center of a highly publicized dispute in east El Paso County appeared in court Thursday to request a continuance...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0