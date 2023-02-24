Open in App
Washington County, OR
See more from this location?
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County school districts cancel classes Friday

By Mark Miller,

7 days ago

As road conditions remain dangerous in places following a major snowstorm, the Banks, Beaverton, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Sherwood, Tigard-Tualatin school districts won't hold classes Friday, Feb. 24.

It's a second straight "snow day" for the school districts, which also canceled classes Thursday, Feb. 23, due to the snowstorm.

Beaverton's city buildings will open at noon Friday for in-person services.

Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest K-12 school district, has also canceled classes.

Temperatures remained near or below freezing throughout the region Thursday, although some warming is expected during the day on Friday. As a result, traffic is still moving slowly for the most part, with reports of weather-related crashes and blockages.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has asked residents to avoid driving if possible while crews clean up and remove abandoned vehicles from the roads.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
What went wrong? ODOT, PBOT to review storm responses
Portland, OR1 day ago
Washington County investigators 'crack' cold case on 1988 murder
Newberg, OR16 hours ago
Oregon cities net nearly $2M to develop, preserve affordable housing
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Most schools, governments reopening after storm
Portland, OR4 days ago
Sherwood West concept plan work wrapping up
Sherwood, OR1 day ago
Invasive frogs 'hitchhike' to Oregon, find new homes
Eugene, OR22 hours ago
Slowing the 'biological wildfire,' agencies roll out playbook to mitigate emerald ash borer effects
Forest Grove, OR6 days ago
Mayors weigh in on homelessness, economic developement
Tualatin, OR6 days ago
Storm-related closures, delays continue into Friday
Portland, OR7 days ago
Burgerville chef's new food offerings defy fast food cliches
Portland, OR1 day ago
Sherwood looks at selling YMCA building for $5M
Sherwood, OR2 days ago
Oregon DEQ says Intel failed to monitor unsafe emissions at Hillsboro facility
Hillsboro, OR6 days ago
Woman found dead inside Tigard apartment was strangled, officials say
Tigard, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy