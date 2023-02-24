Padres News: Cole Hamels Hopes To Give it One Last Ride for Career

The hometown pitcher is looking to go out with a bang.

Your San Diego Padres could have a beautiful storyline coming their way if some factors all come together. Cole Hamels recently agreed to a contract with the squad's Minor League affiliate and has been partaking in Spring Training with the rest of the Friars. He is 39-years-old and has not pitched in the MLB since 2020 due to an influx of injuries.

Hamels was born and raised in America's Finest City and entered the league all the way back in 2022. The southpaw has won at the largest stage, bringing home a World Series MVP and being named an All-Star four times. He also has recorded a 3.43 ERA throughout his career.

During a session with Spring Training media, Hamels spoke about what it means to suit up for the Padres and shared some his vision heading into the season.

"When you're a kid, I think just to play Major League Baseball is something that's so incredible and especially if you ever get that opportunity to play for your hometown," said Hamels. "I'm very real in knowing that I've had a great career, and I'm just trying to hang on and make the best of it one last time."

Hamels knows that nothing is guaranteed with this deal that he signed with the Padres but still is grateful to be a part of the environment. He has made it to the promised land and hopefully can help guide this team that has the same aspirations.

San Diego recently finalized their likely six-man pitching rotation and have some guaranteed pieces that will be coming out of the bullpen, but it never hurts to bring in some veteran experience. Hamels was also realistic in sharing how he thinks he could crack the official 40-man roster.

"To have a final chapter in what I'm doing and to have the opportunity to do it in San Diego, I do know I've got to earn it every step of the way and I'm here to do that," said Hamels.