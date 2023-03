NebraskaTV

Ansley-Litchfield fends off Pleasanton in D1-7 final By David Griek, 7 days ago

By David Griek, 7 days ago

LITCHFIELD, Neb. — Ansley-Litchfield downed Pleasanton for the third time this season to win the D1-7 subdistrict, 49-45. Facing off the the Bulldogs for the... ...