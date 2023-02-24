Open in App
Washington County, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County school districts cancel classes Friday

By Mark Miller,

7 days ago

As road conditions remain dangerous in places following a major snowstorm, the Banks, Beaverton, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Sherwood, Tigard-Tualatin school districts won't hold classes Friday, Feb. 24.

It's a second straight "snow day" for the school districts, which also canceled classes Thursday, Feb. 23, due to the snowstorm.

Beaverton's city buildings will open at noon Friday for in-person services.

Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest K-12 school district, has also canceled classes.

Temperatures remained near or below freezing throughout the region Thursday, although some warming is expected during the day on Friday. As a result, traffic is still moving slowly for the most part, with reports of weather-related crashes and blockages.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has asked residents to avoid driving if possible while crews clean up and remove abandoned vehicles from the roads.

