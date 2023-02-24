Nelson scores 20 as North Dakota State tops St. Thomas 73-64

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson had 20 points in North Dakota State's 73-64 victory against St. Thomas on Thursday night.

Nelson also added 10 rebounds for the Bison (13-16, 10-7 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 16 points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Andrew Rohde led the Tommies (18-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Brooks Allen added 14 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Parker Bjorklund had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .