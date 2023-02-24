Girls Basketball: Jackson Memorial Eliminates East Brunswick from State Tournament, 59-52

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team was eliminated from the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament with a 59-52 loss to Jackson Memorial on Thursday.

Jackson Memorial (19-9) outscored the Bears, 16-10, in the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead.

Senior guard Annie Nezaria scored a career-high 23 points in her final game for East Brunswick (16-12). Senior center Tamea El, also playing her final game as a Bear, had 14 points in the loss.

Jackson Memorial will play at top-seeded Hightstown in the semifinals on Saturday.



