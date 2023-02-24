Piscataway Muslim Center to Host Interfaith Symposium: Reject Racism, Embrace Equality

PISCATAWAY, NJ – In recognition of Black History Month, the Muslim Center of Middlesex County (MCMC) will host its annual interfaith symposium, Reject Racism, Embrace Equality on Sunday, February 26 from 3:30-5:30 pm. The event will feature faith and community leaders who will share their insights on how to fight racism.

The symposium aims to empower individuals and communities to take meaningful action towards combating racism and promoting social justice. Attendees will have the opportunity to come together, learn from one another, and be inspired to make a positive impact.

MCMC is extending an open invitation to the community to attend this event, which will take place at their center at 1000 Hoes Lane in Piscataway. To RSVP, click here. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, email outreach@msmsnj.org.

The symposium is an important step towards building a more inclusive and equitable society. By bringing people together from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, MCMC hopes to create a platform for meaningful dialogue and action towards a more just and equitable future.

