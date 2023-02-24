Hammond
Hammond, IN
warricknews.com
Hammond officers arrest suspect in numerous catalytic converter thefts
By Lizzie Kaboski lizzie.kaboski@nwi.com; 219-743-7690,7 days ago
HAMMOND — Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with recent thefts of numerous catalytic converters, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said Thursday. Police observed...
