Hammond, IN
warricknews.com

Hammond officers arrest suspect in numerous catalytic converter thefts

By Lizzie Kaboski lizzie.kaboski@nwi.com; 219-743-7690,

7 days ago
HAMMOND — Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with recent thefts of numerous catalytic converters, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said Thursday. Police observed...
