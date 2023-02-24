Report: WWE schedules 'Backlash' and 'King and Queen of the Ring' PPVs for May

WWE is set to run two pay-per-views in May this year.

WWE will run two pay-per-views this May, according to a report.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE has Backlash scheduled for Saturday, May 6, plus King and Queen of the Ring set for Saturday, May 27.

The May 27 date is on Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the weekend that AEW holds their Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. AEW has run on the Sunday of that weekend the past two years after running Saturday for the first two Double or Nothing events.

The report notes that this year's Backlash will not have the "WrestleMania Backlash" title that the event had in 2021 and 2022.

WWE filed for the "King and Queen of the Ring" trademark in December 2022.

King of the Ring was a standalone pay-per-view for WWE from 1993 to 2002, and the tournament has since been incorporated into programming sporadically.

Xavier Woods was the most recent King of the Ring, winning a tournament final at Crown Jewel in 2021. Zelina Vega was the winner of the 2021 "Queen's Crown" tournament final at the same event.

WWE's PPV schedule for the year to this point: