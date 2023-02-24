Open in App
Stoneham, MA
Boston

Stoneham firefighters rescue trapped resident from burning house

By Susannah Sudborough,

7 days ago

The Thursday morning fire reached two alarms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPqLt_0ky6BbrO00
Stoneham firefighters rescued a man from a burning home at 590 Main St. Thursday morning. Stoneham Police Department

Stoneham firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a burning house Thursday morning. The man was taken to a hospital after being pulled from the fire, but his current condition is unknown.

Stoneham firefighters said in a news release that dispatchers received a call reporting a fire at 590 Main St. at 10:04 a.m. A Stoneham police sergeant arrived at the home moments later and ran to the back of the house, knowing that the family who lived there usually used the back door.

At the back of the house, the release said, the sergeant discovered that someone was trying to shoot open a locked door to get inside and rescue a resident of the home who was trapped.

The sergeant stopped the person from continuing to shoot and told responding firefighters that someone was trapped in a back bedroom of the home, the release said. He also went into the house and tried to rescue the resident, but was pushed back by heavy smoke.

When firefighters got to the home at 10:07 a.m., the release said, they found heavy smoke billowing from the back of the house. A ladder truck crew went to work rescuing the resident while an engine crew attacked the fire.

Once the resident was rescued, he was taken to a Boston hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

Clutter inside the home made firefighting difficult, the release said, but crews got the fire under control around 11 a.m. The home is believed to be a total loss, and a family of four has been displaced.

The person who tried to shoot their way into the home to rescue the resident has a license to carry and is not facing charges at this time, the release said. State and local firefighters are still determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Wakefield, Reading, Melrose, Woburn, and Medford aided Stoneham firefighters in getting the fire under control.

“From the dispatch personnel who simultaneously processed multiple 911 calls reporting the fire and dispatched crews to the scene, to the heroic actions of the fire and police department personnel who arrived on scene and rescued the victim, their teamwork and professionalism is something the Town of Stoneham should be proud of,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said in the release.

