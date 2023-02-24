Open in App
Columbus, OH
KELOLAND

Fleury’s 73rd career shutout lifts Wild past Columbus

By Grant Sweeter,

7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots for his 73rd career shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 for their fourth straight win.

Fleury is 12th on the NHL’s career shutouts list three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito, who are tied for 10th.

Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which passed Colorado for third place in the Central Division.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 23 shots for Columbus.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

