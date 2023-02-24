Seahawks GM Gives Unclear Answer About Possible Bobby Wagner Return

The linebacker mutually parted ways with the Rams after one season in L.A.

After just one season with the Rams , linebacker Bobby Wagner and the team reportedly agreed to mutually part ways , per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

So, where will the veteran LB head next?

One of the top potential landing spots for the eight-time Pro Bowler could be heading back to the Seahawks , where he spent the first decade of his NFL career from 2012 to ’21 before this past season. He left for the Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal last March.

When asked about a potential reunion, Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn’t hint at any homecoming for Wagner quite yet.

“He’s technically still on their roster so we won’t be able to speak to his agent for a minute or two, which is actually himself,” Schneider said on an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 . “So, not sure that clears up anything.”

It sounds like fans won’t know if Seattle plans to bring back Wagner next season until the news of his departure from Los Angeles becomes official. It could certainly give a lift to the Seahawks coming off a playoff season to bring back a key piece of the famed “Legion of Boom” defense that led the team to a championship in 2014.

Wagner finished the 2022 season with a career-high six sacks, along with 140 combined tackles in 17 games. He made his ninth straight All-Pro team, receiving second-team honors.