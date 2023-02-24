Open in App
Longview, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Foster Middle School showcases Black history through music

By Ashlyn Anderson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFqWX_0ky620Bw00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — Foster Middle School students put on their annual Black History Month program at the Longview Public Library on Thursday evening, showcasing history through the arts.

Jarvis Christian University hosts Black History Month assembly

After three weeks of long practice, they performed select pieces that were prevalent in Black history.

“We will start with negro spirituals, then will move on to the civil rights movement, then we will move onto Gospel music, and then rock music and then we will end with a salute to Black History Month,” said Angela Reagans, choir teacher.

The history librarian said not only did music help when problems arose but it was also an escape.

“Music can give you solace I guess, and to give you the chance to get away from the problems going on in your own life, around the world. And I think it gives you the opportunity to get away,” said Christian Pippins, History Genealogy Librarian.

Songs like “Stand Up “and “We Shall Overcome” helped during those times.

“The songs during civil rights movement were to encourage everyone to hold on and keep moving forward and keep fighting for the injustices that had been done,” said Reagans.

The school choir also sang songs to help encourage everyone in the future.

“It gives the students a chance to learn that there are multiple ways to express themselves. But you can also learn about Black history and express yourself through music,” said Reagans.

It is important to recognize Black history through other fine arts to show representation in different aspects.

“To encourage the students to be proud of who you are, be proud of your heritage, be proud of the shoulders you’re standing on from the people that fought for what they believe in so we can have the freedoms we have today,” said Reagans.

Texas African American Museum hosts 2nd annual Black History Month Gala

Pippins said it is so special to hold history events in the library to leave learning something new.

“The library is always about mirrors and windows, so you can see yourself and also to see others,” said Pippins.

Reagans said they are teaching their students in Longview ISD that Black history is important in American history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0ky620Bw00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
HEAR IT FROM YOUR PEER: Troup High school student hosts drug safety seminar to educate fellow students
Troup, TX1 day ago
Upcoming Kilgore Artwalk showcases local art
Kilgore, TX3 days ago
City of Tyler shares upcoming Liberty Hall events
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Center of excellence’: Emmett J. Scott High School educated Black students in Tyler before integration
Tyler, TX2 days ago
East Texas Women: Patricia Glass creates organization to support neurodivergent children
Tyler, TX2 days ago
3 Spring Hill ISD teachers camp out on a roof for a cause
Longview, TX2 days ago
Tyler Library to host book sale
Tyler, TX3 days ago
ON-CAMPUS POLICE: How East Texas schools are improving safety
Jacksonville, TX1 day ago
Zonta Club hosting 48th annual Antiques Show and Sell
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Gov. Abbott to attend Parent Empowerment Night in Tyler
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
Wonderland Pines offering free wedding in hopes of helping stray animals
Jacksonville, TX13 hours ago
Adaptive Foundation by APEC helps community members with special needs
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Excelling through segregated athletics at Emmett J High School
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Triumph Village accepting food donations
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Ex-Tyler ISD teacher arrested, accused of having improper relationship with middle school student
Tyler, TX3 days ago
More than 5,500 without power in East Texas
Tyler, TX14 hours ago
Brookshire Racing to host 10th annual FRESH 15 race
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Storm shelters in East Texas– Do you need to go underground to be safe?
Tyler, TX13 hours ago
Longview is putting ‘Big Tech’ in little hands
Longview, TX5 days ago
Waskom ISD announces enhanced school security policy; includes armed staff
Waskom, TX2 days ago
Springtime allergies are already peaking in East Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Smith County Commissioners approve using more than $250,000 of ARPA funding for accessible baseball field
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Local lawyer helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Tyler, TX2 days ago
City of Tyler expands tornado preparedness measures
Tyler, TX15 hours ago
Marshall ISD announces death of high school student
Marshall, TX9 days ago
Funeral services announced for Henderson ISD student
Henderson, TX7 days ago
‘They are my guardian angels’: East Texas man reunites with EMTs who saved his life following cardiac arrest
Longview, TX1 day ago
Henderson Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Henderson, TX3 days ago
Tyler employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Tyler, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy