Pittsburgh, PA
93.7 The Fan

Pitt football player wins national award for leadership, courage & integrity

By Jeff Hathhorn,

7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Over the last couple of years the awards around the Pitt Panthers haven’t just been for play on the field. Once again, a Panther wins an award that goes beyond the game.

Senior defensive end Deslin Alexandre named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year which goes to the FBS player ‘who best demonstrates an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship’.

A three-year starter, he was also a three-time All-ACC Academic Football Team representative as he is currently pursuing an MBA at Pitt. He used his NIL opportunities to create the ‘5 th Down Campaign’ to raise money and build awareness for the impoverished children of his native Haiti. He set and reached his goal of raising $50,000.

"I am honored to present the sixth annual Collegiate Man of the Year to Deslin Alexandre," Witten said Thursday in Texas. "He is a great leader and a role model for young athletes. He came to the U.S. from Haiti at a young age and overcame a lot of challenges to become a great player and leader, both on campus and in the community. He is a perfect example of what a college student-athlete can be."

"I don't think there are enough superlatives to describe Deslin and his achievements while at the University of Pittsburgh," Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi said via a school release. "His impact as a student, athlete and community leader is so inspiring. He represents the absolute best of what it means to be a Pitt Panther. Deslin has given Pitt so many reasons to be proud and I know he will make the Witten family proud as the recipient of this outstanding award."

It's the third national award for Alexandre, also named the male collegiate recipient of the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup and a member of the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

Alexandre is the sixth player to receive the award. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth were the other two finalists.

