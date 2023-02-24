Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Report: Former Panthers assistant coach Jeff Nixon hired by Giants

By Anthony Rizzuti,

7 days ago
Another former Carolina Panthers assistant has found a new home.

According to numerous reports from Thursday evening, Jeff Nixon is set to join the New York Giants as their running backs coach. Nixon assumed a number of roles for the Panthers over the past three seasons.

The Penn State grad was brought along by Matt Rhule in 2020, after serving as the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach for Baylor University from 2017 to 2019. He began, of course, as a running backs coach in Carolina.

Nixon had a bit more added to his plate midway through the 2021 campaign, after offensive coordinator Joe Brady was dismissed during the team’s Week 13 bye. Rhule then appointed Nixon to interim offensive coordinator duties to finish out the season.

In 2022, he added another job to his résumé—as the assistant head coach—while still contributing to the offense.

The 48-year-old, before ultimately landing in New York, also interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys for their offensive coordinator position a few weeks ago.

