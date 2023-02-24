Open in App
Santaquin, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Fire engulfed new home under construction in Santaquin

By Chin Tung Tan,

7 days ago

SANTAQUIN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A house under construction is a “total loss” after it went up in flames in Santaquin Thursday.

According to the Santaquin Fire Department , crews were dispatched to a structure fire near 371 W Sadie Lane at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the structure is a new house under construction, adjacent to occupied homes, whose residents were evacuated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328OlW_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VPPr_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJFPo_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOPLT_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rgtX_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkRPz_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGWum_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkwFh_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrivx_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NKcC_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWk75_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aB2iV_0ky5yoVx00
    Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department

The kitchen had collapsed into the basement, according to Chief Ryan Lind with the Santaquin Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly had to break the windows at the front of the house to keep the house ventilated.

The home was not occupied. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Rocky Ridge, Juab County, Genola and Payson assisted with putting the fire out.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lind said.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Utah man charged in 2022 Thanksgiving car fire homicide
South Jordan, UT18 hours ago
Man in 'extremely critical condition' after reportedly riding bike into oncoming traffic
South Salt Lake, UT1 day ago
Two family pets die in Kearns house fire
Kearns, UT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VIDEO: What caused heavy plume of smoke seen across Salt Lake Valley?
Bluffdale, UT2 days ago
Bicyclist in critical condition after riding into oncoming traffic
South Salt Lake, UT1 day ago
Former North Temple motel location transforms into affordable apartments
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Brothers of pilot killed in Nevada plane crash mourn tragic loss
Reno, NV3 days ago
West Valley Man arrested for threatening hotel manager
West Valley City, UT1 day ago
West Valley animal shelter urges community to adopt as it reaches maximum capacity
West Valley City, UT2 days ago
35-year-old woman dies following weather-related crash in Juab County
Nephi, UT3 days ago
Draper man with history of speeding charged for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian
Draper, UT1 day ago
Draper police issue safety alert after girl approached by strangers while walking home
Draper, UT1 day ago
Great Dane finds foster home after braving Utah winter for weeks
Saratoga Springs, UT2 days ago
NTSB says plane fell apart mid-air before crashing near Reno, killing 5
Reno, NV4 days ago
Pilot, 4 others killed in air medical flight crash identified through GoFundMe pages
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
How does this year's snowpack compare to 1983's runoff catastrophe?
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Five killed after air medical flight headed to Salt Lake City crashes outside of Reno
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Tooele man shoots neighbor after yearlong feud
Tooele, UT3 days ago
Woman dies in fire after boyfriend locks her in storage unit
Murray, UT4 days ago
Pilot who flew same air medical plane for two years speaks out after fatal crash
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Texas woman arrested in South Carolina tied to attempted theft in Utah
Provo, UT3 days ago
Utah Olympic Park shows off new ski runs, chairlift
Park City, UT1 day ago
Tooele records largest 24-hour snowfall since 1972
Tooele, UT6 days ago
Taylorsville police ask public to help ID burglary suspect who allegedly stole guns
Taylorsville, UT1 day ago
16 skier triggered avalanches since storm
Park City, UT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy