Chuu Teams Up With WEi’s Kim Yo Han for Bossa Nova K-Pop Duet ‘Let’s Love’: Listen

Despite an ongoing battle with her former record label since splitting from her girl group, former LOONA member Chuu continues her career with a new duet alongside a trusted collaborator.

Delivering a breezy, bossa nova-tinged duet suited for spring weather, Chuu brings her signature sweet vocals to “Let’s Love” alongside Kim Yo Han , a singer-rapper in boy band WEi and former member of X1 .

The delightful duet lets the two K-pop stars effortlessly harmonize and synchronize their voices throughout the verses and chorus, with Yo Han also spitting a rap in the second verse.

This K- pop duo previously teamed up in 2021 with R&B star Eric Bellinger on “World Is One,” which acted as a campaign theme song in Korea to aid children marginalized by COVID-19.

“Let’s Love” marks Chuu’s latest musical move after exiting her girl group amid her ongoing battle with former record label BlockBerryCreative , which has extended to more LOONA members.

Since Chuu was expelled and withdrawn from the Billboard 200 –charting act after BlockBerryCreative cited “violent language and misuse of power” in November 2022, which Chuu denied, the remaining 11 members of LOONA have all filed lawsuits attempting to cut ties with BlockBerryCreative. After reports of BlockBerryCreative attempting to prohibit Chuu from working in Korea’s entertainment scene, citing contract violations, the 23-year-old made a short statement on Feb. 1 via Instagram regarding “slanderous” claims and expressed her distress over the label’s actions towards her and the LOONA members.

At press time, a representative for the label did not have a statement for Billboard other than official word from BlockBerryCreative will be shared in the future.

With the release of “Let’s Love,” it appears Chuu is still moving forward with her career.

Meanwhile, the other 11 LOONA members have not been very active in K-pop, but several have hopped onto social media. While the last personalized communication on LOONA’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts came from member ViVi on Dec. 9, 2022 , members JinSoul, Kim Lip, Hyunjin, Choerry and ViVi have all since opened personal Instagram accounts.

On Dec. 22, 2022, BlockBerryCreative announced it had decided to indefinitely postpone a new EP from LOONA scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023.

Stream “Let’s Love” here and watch Chuu and Kim Yo Han perform the track live below:

