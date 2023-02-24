Open in App
Harris County, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Dog nursed back to life after being rescued from north Harris County fire

7 days ago

Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments converged on a massive fire in north Harris County on Thursday evening.

Westfield Fire Department responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the home and business behind a high fence on Bentley Street just west of the Eastex Freeway. Huge black clouds billowed into the air. The initial call was for an outside fire, but it quickly spread to the mobile home that was on the property.

Resident Allan Rodriguez said he was working on headlights with a charger nearby when something blew up.

"I don't know what to do. My mind is blank right now," Rodriguez said with a stunned look.

He got his young son out, but his family's two dogs remained. One emerged just fine, but Petey was not.

"The dog still had a heartbeat but was not breathing," Arthur Ashley, fire captain from Lexington, Kentucky, said.

Ashley was in town teaching a class to some of the firefighters who responded. He did not have his gear, so he helped by comforting the dog as it was given oxygen.

"The dog was hot, so I poured water on him and rubbed him. Stimulated him. That's the best thing you can do," Ashley said.

Meantime, firefighters worked under difficult conditions. The property was crowded with auto parts and outbuildings, and there were only narrow walkways. Small explosions could be heard.

In an area that has no fire hydrants, Westfield District Chief Fernando Garcia said they ran out of water for a short time but were able to get it flowing again from a tanker truck.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause. Firefighters from Aldine, Eastex, Harris County ESD, Splendora and Porter assisted.

Rodriguez, who said he worked on headlights for a living, could only watch as everything burned.

The one bright spot was Petey. Once limp and not breathing, he was nursed back to life.

"Petey is going to be OK," Ashley said.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Dangerous activity' Street takeovers causing restless nights in NW Houston neighborhood
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Woman walking on I-45 Gulf Freeway hit and killed by METRO bus, officials say
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Lake Jackson officers shoot chase suspect to death after he charged at them with knife, police say
Lake Jackson, TX11 hours ago
Woman called 911 before family of 3 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Meyerland, HPD says
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Only on 13: Kashmere Gardens neighbor rolls on couple caught illegally dumping near park, church
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman found dead inside her southwest Houston apartment, police say
Houston, TX18 hours ago
HPD looking for man accused of snatching 74-year-old woman's purse in SW Houston parking lot
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Driver finds bicycle stuck under car after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist, Houston police say
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Suspect who pleaded guilty to injuring 2 children on the run after slipping out of his ankle monitor
Deer Park, TX13 hours ago
Man found dead in middle of Fort Bend County neighborhood crosswalk, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Do you recognize them? Tree thief caught on video in Houston's Woodshire neighborhood
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man kicked down door, fired shots into ex's home twice before being tased during arrest, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Mother's purse snatched while picking up child from daycare in Heights area, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Spring mom's bond raised to $300K months after 7-year-old son's body found in washing machine
Spring, TX1 day ago
Action 13: Willowbrook-area median's water may have been gushing for days
Houston, TX1 day ago
Covenant House Texas looking for donations after thieves target apartments meant for homeless youth
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Bond set at $200K for man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Charges filed against 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in May 2021
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road
Houston, TX3 days ago
Mom of injured middle schooler wants charges pressed against student after knife used during fight
Texas City, TX1 day ago
Driver accused of taking off after hitting woman crossing the street in downtown Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man punched then shot in the groin during argument over truck in west Houston, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit
Houston, TX9 hours ago
'No obvious leak' detected after truck carrying batteries overturns in La Porte, officials say
La Porte, TX19 hours ago
Houston mother pleads guilty to drowning her 2 children in bathtub, sentenced to 40 years in prison
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy