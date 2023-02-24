Basketball: Minot and Century wrap up the regular season

Century and Minot wrapped up their regular season, with the top-ranked Patriots finishing up with undefeated WDA records.
WDA Basketball Scores:
| Boys:
| #1 Century Patriots
| 82
| #2 Minot Magicians
| 71
| Final
| Girls:
| #4 Minot Majettes
| 53
| #1 Century Patriots
| 59
| Final
| Boys:
| Jamestown Blue Jays
| vs
| #4 Mandan Braves
| PPD
| Friday – 2 pm
| Girls:
| Jamestown Blue Jays
| vs
| Mandan Braves
| PPD
| Friday – 12 pm
