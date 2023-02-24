Open in App
Minot, ND
KX News

Basketball: Minot and Century wrap up the regular season

By Phil Benotti,

7 days ago

Century and Minot wrapped up their regular season, with the top-ranked Patriots finishing up with undefeated WDA records.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys: #1 Century Patriots 82 #2 Minot Magicians 71 Final
Girls: #4 Minot Majettes 53 #1 Century Patriots 59 Final
Boys: Jamestown Blue Jays vs #4 Mandan Braves PPD Friday – 2 pm
Girls: Jamestown Blue Jays vs Mandan Braves PPD Friday – 12 pm
