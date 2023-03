(WJHL) — The regional semi-finals took place for several area teams that had to win on the road. Abingdon traveled to Roanoke to face Northside and woul come up short losing 82-50. The news was also good for Honaker, Twin Springs while on the girls side Gate City, JI Burton and Wise Central which defeated Richlands 54-51 also came out winners.

