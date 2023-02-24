Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

After announcement, YinzerCon goes 'yinzer viral'

By Royce Jones,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PE4oD_0ky5vAnK00

Yinzer Con gains popularity fast 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convention that has not happened yet is already causing a stir in Pittsburgh.

YinzerCon was originally supposed to happen at Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collector's shop in Belle Vernon. The event was first announced about a month ago and went "yinzer viral," said Don Spagnolo, the organizer of YinzerCon.

"The phone started ringing off the hook. A lot of celebrities and their representatives contacted us," said Spagnolo, the owner of Steel City Galleries.

After KDKA-TV first reported on the convention , interest peaked, according to Spagnolo. A response he was not ready for.

"Neither was my landlord. We had a discussion after the KDKA segment and we decided that were going to have to move it to a convention center or scrap the event altogether. We just couldn't have thousands of people come into a space and be crammed like sardines," Spagnolo said.

With thousands of interested attendees and only room for about 300, Spagnolo scrambled to find another venue. But he was unsuccessful on such short notice.

Now, the event will still happen at the store but with far fewer tickets than originally planned.

"It's not going to be an expensive ticket. The entire ticket will be good for merchandise in the store. So it's kind of like a gift card," said Spagnolo.

YinzerCon tickets will go on sale in a few weeks once the list of celebrity guests has been finalized. That list will include popular local athletes, musicians, TV personalities and even a few blasts from Pittsburgh's past.

Organizers said they are already speaking with bigger locations for next year. This year's YinzerCon is scheduled for April 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Weekend Planner: Home & Garden Show highlights a fun weekend in the Burgh
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
PTL Links: March 2, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Remembering the Legend: August Wilson Center hosting biannual colloquium
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
W. Va. drag show canceled due to threats
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Heinz History Center's senior curator talks about pioneering Pittsburgh women
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh mom competing in newest season of 'Survivor' airing Wednesday night
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Waiting Child: Graham
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Gov. Shapiro visits Astrobotic to tout innovation in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Community rallies to host fundraiser for Sewickley woman who lost two kids, home in fire
Sewickley, PA7 hours ago
Steelers, Penguins and Pirates announce partnership with B-PEP
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
This month was Pittsburgh's least snowiest February on record
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Asian grocery store coming to Point Breeze
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Pitt library system opens August Wilson's archives to public
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Paramedics honored by UPMC with special award for assisting in two recent deliveries
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins trade Teddy Blueger to Knights
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Recapping PTL Diner Week 2023
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures remain above average but rain is on the way
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins trade for Mikael Granlund
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
City of McKeesport giving $3,000 bonuses to police officers
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Checks worth $3,000 going out to Pennsylvania residents - are you eligible?
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Founder of Services for Teens At Risk in Oakland says there are ways to help
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
Pittsburgh airport awarded more than $20 million for terminal project
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Removing the abandoned boat sinking in Allegheny River is no easy task
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Teenager shot in the leg in Clairton
Clairton, PA4 hours ago
Missing Pittsburgh man found dead
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
First Alert Weather: Heavy winds and rain expected this Friday
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Target 11: Catalytic converter theft goes out of control in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Pittsburghers say roads in Riverview Park are 'a safety concern'
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Tanker truck catches on fire on I-79
Carnegie, PA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy