Clemson, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson softball continues historic start

7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. – Redshirt juniors Valerie Cagle and Alia Logoleo each hit home runs, and Millie Thompson threw her first solo shutout of the season, as the No. 5/5 Clemson Tigers defeated the USF Bulls, 7-0, on Thursday evening at the USF Softball Stadium. With the victory, Clemson improves to 12-0, as USF falls to 4-8.

Cagle and Logoleo each tabbed two hits with Cagle tallying three RBI and Logoleo adding two. Sophomore Maddie Moore finished with two hits and two runs, and graduate Caroline Jacobsen tallied one RBI.

The Tigers jumped out to the lead in the top of the first inning as Moore drew a walk. In her first at bat, Cagle drove the first pitch down the left field line and out of the park for her seventh home run of the season. The Yorktown, Virginia native is now on a seven-game scoring streak and a 12-game reached-base streak.

Clemson struck again in the fifth inning after Moore singled through the right side. Cagle brought her around to score after she singled to right field. Moore turned on the wheels to make it around home on the throw back into the infield making it 3-0 Clemson.

In the sixth, Logoleo led off the inning with her second home run of the season. She sent the second pitch of her at bat deep into left that bounced off the top of the center field wall to push the Tigers’ lead to 4-0. Clemson put the final punches on the night with two more runs in the top of the seventh. Arielle Oda, who was pinch hitting for Reedy Davenport, hit a leadoff single to the first baseman, Moore singled through the left side and Cagle was walked to load the bases. Jacobsen picked up her RBI by bringing Oda home. Logoleo added one more run with a single in shallow center that scored Ansley Houston, who was pinch running for Cagle, from second to make it 6-0.

Thompson tossed her second complete game of the season in her 7.0 inning performance. The junior faced 24 batters, allowed only three hits and struck out six batters without giving up a walk to improve to 4-0.

Up Next

Clemson continues action at the USF Tournament tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 p.m. taking on Illinois-Chicago at the USF Softball Stadium.

