Windsor's Rashawn Tibby (4) and blocked by East Catholic's Robert Elliott (10) during the first half, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Windsor High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

The Windsor High boys basketball team was looking to begin postseason play on a high note.

Rashawn Tibby made sure the Warriors did just that Thursday night.

The junior recorded a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds as the sixth-seeded Windsor topped 14th-seed Enfield 85-51 in the first round of the CCC tournament at Windsor High.