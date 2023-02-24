Open in App
Immokalee, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

New affordable housing project set to launch in Immokalee

By Meagan Miller,

6 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A new affordable housing project is set to launch in Immokalee to help low-income families.

On March 1, The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance is hosting a wall-raising event to celebrate construction of the first of eight new apartment buildings.

The 128 units will be modern and affordable, with rent capped at no more than 30% of a family’s income.

The Immokalee Housing Alliance said more importantly, it will help families overcome poor housing conditions and help the community as a whole.

Right now, many farmworker families in Immokalee are forced to pay up to 70% of their income to live in cramped conditions, with some having vermin, mold, and limited bathing or toilet facilities.

“When you move out of mold and mildew infected facilities into decent housing, you get sick less often, the kids get sick less often, they miss school less often, so every aspect of their lives improve,” said Arol Buntzman, the CEO of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.

Immokalee’s housing problem got worse in 2017 when Hurricane Irma damaged or destroyed many homes.

“We basically have no home…we don’t know for sure we’re staying, so having a new home will be like it’s our hope for now,” said Yesenia Bartolon, a Future Resident of the new apartments.

The apartments will be built at the northeast corner of Lake Trafford Road and North 19th Street.

The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance is in the process of raising money for a second building. This project is funded entirely through grants and private philanthropic support.

