knopnews2.com

Boys Sub-District Basketball: Ogallala faces Sidney in the C1-12 Championship By Lindsey Bonner, 7 days ago

By Lindsey Bonner, 7 days ago

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians and the Sidney Red Raiders face off in the C1-12 Sub-District Championship Game. In the second round ...