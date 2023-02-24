Open in App
Milton, GA
See more from this location?
What Now Atlanta

New-to-Market Milton Masterpiece Exudes Suburban Luxury

By Harry Norman, REALTORS®,

7 days ago

Milton comprises the far northern portion of Fulton County. It has made a big splash on the scene and is one of the most sought-after Atlanta area suburbs. Milton prides itself on the slower pace of life it offers, with a network of horse, bike, and pedestrian paths to give the city a small-town vibe. With a rural character and abundant natural space, the city is a haven for those seeking the serenity of suburban lifestyle.

A rare opportunity has just presented itself for anyone with Milton on their mind. Positioned directly across from a tranquil pond is 345 Marshalls Cove , an exquisite traditional style home teeming with curb appeal. Built in 2006, 345 Marshalls Cove has been impeccably maintained, both inside and out, and is completely turnkey. Every surface of this well-appointed home has been designer inspired and styled, complete with a fresh color palette, upgraded lighting fixtures, and outstanding craftsmanship.

Step inside the large two-story front entryway, flanked by a formal dining room, with the hardwood floors and elegant molding continuing throughout the main level. From the family room, the open floor plan provides seamless access to the covered veranda, complete with a fireplace and views of the heated pool and spa. The magazine-worthy kitchen, adjacent to the family room, is a design masterpiece with beamed ceilings, an oversized island, white cabinetry, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry and a fireside keeping room that opens to the covered porch.

The owner’s suite on the main level includes a tranquil bedroom retreat complete with a double tray ceiling, charming sitting room, and an en-suite luxury bath that flaunts a walk-in spa shower, soaking tub, and double vanities. Four secondary bedrooms feature en-suite baths and large walk-in closets.

The exterior of the home is equally impeccable with an outdoor oasis, featuring a flat walkout yard from the main level, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, and topped with a covered veranda that boasts lavish landscaping. Just when you think you can’t be wowed more, take a walk to the top of the backyard featuring a firepit, play space and extraordinary views.

Listed by Team Augello with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 345 Marshalls Cove, Milton, GA 30004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JI3U_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0DcM_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKWHg_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMpfL_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECnpB_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyhUz_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT9qq_0ky5qXkA00
Photo: Official

Click For Full Listing



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Extravagant Alpharetta Mega Mansion is Full of Surprises
Alpharetta, GA1 day ago
This Is Georgia's Best Italian Restaurant
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Have an Ultra-Relaxing Day at the Best Spas in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
An Atlanta Chef Aims to Tell African American Food Stories Through Her New Downtown Restaurant
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Atlanta Restaurants We've Been To Recently & Our Thoughts
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Hobnob to Take Over Former Paces & Vine Space in Vinings
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
The Georgia Food + Wine Festival Just Might Be Georgia’s Biggest And Baddest Foodie Event
Marietta, GA17 hours ago
Scrum·did·dly·ump·tious opens in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Roofing contractor disappears with customer’s $4,000 check
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Restaurant Report Card: 57th Fighter Group fails with 47; Salty Mule earns 100
Chamblee, GA15 hours ago
Ponce City Market Begins Vertical Construction on 619 Ponce
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Cheesecake Factory celebrates its 45th anniversary with FREE cheesecake slices
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
This free grocery store is taking aim at issues with Atlanta’s food access
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
American Car Center shuts down | What customers can do about car payments
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Opinion: Buckhead City proponents are playing with fire
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Unexpected Outdoor Fun in Woodstock, Georgia – 35 Minutes From Atlanta
Woodstock, GA2 days ago
Q: I have a bluebird house. They nested in it last spring. Should I clean it out? And when?
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Spring pollen season underway across North Georgia
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Best Places to Celebrate Your Birthday in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Smyrna business owners have mixed reactions over Windy Hill Road construction project
Smyrna, GA15 hours ago
Cumming’s first wine festival to be held this Saturday
Cumming, GA1 day ago
Today’s pollen count in Atlanta is the second highest ever recorded for February
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deals blow to Atlanta's wealthiest suburb Buckhead's push for city status
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Wing and Rock Festival 2023 comes to Canton later this month.
Canton, GA17 hours ago
A warming climate meant fewer freezing nights this winter. What's the effect on Georgia?
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy