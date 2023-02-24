New-to-Market Milton Masterpiece Exudes Suburban Luxury

Milton comprises the far northern portion of Fulton County. It has made a big splash on the scene and is one of the most sought-after Atlanta area suburbs. Milton prides itself on the slower pace of life it offers, with a network of horse, bike, and pedestrian paths to give the city a small-town vibe. With a rural character and abundant natural space, the city is a haven for those seeking the serenity of suburban lifestyle.

A rare opportunity has just presented itself for anyone with Milton on their mind. Positioned directly across from a tranquil pond is 345 Marshalls Cove , an exquisite traditional style home teeming with curb appeal. Built in 2006, 345 Marshalls Cove has been impeccably maintained, both inside and out, and is completely turnkey. Every surface of this well-appointed home has been designer inspired and styled, complete with a fresh color palette, upgraded lighting fixtures, and outstanding craftsmanship.

Step inside the large two-story front entryway, flanked by a formal dining room, with the hardwood floors and elegant molding continuing throughout the main level. From the family room, the open floor plan provides seamless access to the covered veranda, complete with a fireplace and views of the heated pool and spa. The magazine-worthy kitchen, adjacent to the family room, is a design masterpiece with beamed ceilings, an oversized island, white cabinetry, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry and a fireside keeping room that opens to the covered porch.

The owner’s suite on the main level includes a tranquil bedroom retreat complete with a double tray ceiling, charming sitting room, and an en-suite luxury bath that flaunts a walk-in spa shower, soaking tub, and double vanities. Four secondary bedrooms feature en-suite baths and large walk-in closets.

The exterior of the home is equally impeccable with an outdoor oasis, featuring a flat walkout yard from the main level, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, and topped with a covered veranda that boasts lavish landscaping. Just when you think you can’t be wowed more, take a walk to the top of the backyard featuring a firepit, play space and extraordinary views.

Listed by Team Augello with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 345 Marshalls Cove, Milton, GA 30004.

