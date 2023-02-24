Open in App
Branford, CT
WTNH

Connecticut preparing for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Matt KellyEllie Stamp,

7 days ago

BRANFORD, Conn. Conn. (WTNH) — Community members throughout the state are getting ready for the 2023 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Supporters gathered on Thursday night at the Thimble Island Brewing Company in Branford to paint planks to benefit the parade, raise money for the annual event and pay tribute to their Irish heritage.

