SPAM FC scholarships accepted March 1-April 16

The Park-based foundation is ready to award more than $30,000 in post-secondary education grants

SPAM FC, the St. Louis Park-based adult soccer club comprised of Park High School classmates and soccer alumni, not only continue to play soccer but also give back to the community through the SPAM FC Foundation.

The foundation will accept applications for the latest round of post-secondary scholarships between March 1-April 16.

In all, the foundation will award more than $30,000 through the Let Hong Scholarship ($2,500 each), Damian McManus Scholarship ($2,500 each), Evan McManus Scholarship ($2,000 each), Kai Gerhardson Scholarship ($2,000), STEM Scholarship ($2,000 each) and 609 Legacy Scholarship ($1,000 each).

The application dates were moved to align better with the college calendar and will conclude with a celebration of the scholarship recipients on June 10 at a location to be determined. The celebration will also honor a member of the community who has impacted the youth through soccer.

“Our goal is to always support St. Louis Park 100 percent,” SPAM FC director Van Hong said as they not only increased the amount awarded but broadened the list of recipients beyond connections to Park, focusing more on how soccer positively impacted their life. “If we can get all of our scholarship applicants from Park that’s great but we are expanding who is eligible because at the end of the day we are looking to help those whose life has been impacted by soccer in some way.”

A driving force behind the mission of the foundation is to figure out how to maximize the giving to make the greatest impact on the students they are able to help out.

“We continue to spread the word about what we do not only with kids in the Twin Cities but we connected with students from Duluth and St. Cloud through our [Minnesota Amateur Soccer League] MASL teams and social media and even through HCBU-hosted camps,” Hong said as SPAM FC continues to organize MASL teams.

Keeping the foundation alive and even growing through the pandemic was a major challenge as Hong said they didn’t know if the foundation would survive the pandemic. “When COVID hit, we were super scared without knowing if or how we would survive without in-person event,” he said. “We went remote and to be honest the community has been fantastic.”

The foundation raised more than $60,000 through virtual events in 2021 and $50,000 last year. “We learned that the strength of the community with their support from Day 1 is our bread-and-butter. They help us to be able to do what we can do to spread the money around to broaden our impact.”

Hong said the plan is to bring back the lowkey summer soccer tournament fundraiser in addition to a virtual Run for Fun to honor the four scholarship namesakes which will allow runners to complete their run on their own between April-June. In recent years the foundation hosted events with LaDona Cerverceria in Minneapolis.

Visit spamfc.com for an application and more information about upcoming events.