Open in App
Chipley, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Panhandle blue blood, Chipley returns to Lakeland

By Kaleigh Tingelstad,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7W1U_0ky5lBtR00

CHIPLEY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Chipley boys basketball team is headed for the Class 1A State Semifinal after a five-year hiatus.

Although no current player or coach for the Tigers has been to the final four, this group is confident they can replicate the glory days.

“Being from Chipley, playing for this program, and now coaching this program, you obviously know this is what you’re meant for,” Chipley head boys basketball coach Dwight Kennedy said. “You put on that Chipley High School Jersey. This is what you wanted.”

It hasn’t been an easy feat, after starting the season 9-0, Chipley hit some rough patches before the district tournament.

“We really clicked during districts.” Chipley Senior Small Forward Antonio Lewis said. “It was the win to go home and we just started winning the playing together.”

Now rolling on a five-game win streak, they punched their ticket to the final four.

“The goal was district and we made it,” Kennedy said. “We made it that far. And then it was maybe the district might as well go to state. We made that for now. So we’re looking for two more wins.”

A trip to Lakeland is something coach Kennedy, who is a Chipley alum never experienced playing for the blue and gold, but an opportunity he is ready for.

“I know the community wants the two more games, so we got a lot of work to do,” Kennedy said. “It’s still not over. We’re glad to be in this situation. I’m glad to be the head coach. But at the end of the day, we want that fourth gold banner.”

The three-seed Tigers will face two-seed Hawthorne in the state semi-final on Wednesday, March 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lakeland, FL newsLocal Lakeland, FL
WATCH: Chipley punches ticket to Class 1A State Final
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Franklin County falls to No. 1 Williston in Final Four
Williston, FL1 day ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rutherford twins competing together at state
Panama City, FL11 hours ago
Pitching masterpiece: Gil tosses six-inning no-hitter
Panama City Beach, FL10 hours ago
Arnold to host 14th annual FL-USA Softball Challenge
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Mosley comes from behind to down Bozeman at home
Bozeman, MT2 days ago
Local wrestlers off to hot start in state competition
Kissimmee, FL10 hours ago
‘Leave no doubt,’ Gulf Coast prepares for state tourney
Panama City, FL2 days ago
UPDATE: Search for sports memorabilia thieves continues
Panama City, FL14 hours ago
Pet Adoption Option: June
Panama City, FL20 hours ago
Southport Elementary hosts Celebration of Learning event
Southport, FL14 hours ago
A taste of Scotland in Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Local youth football team needs money for safer equipment
Callaway, FL2 days ago
Downtown Panama City streets are getting a splash of color
Panama City, FL23 hours ago
City of Lynn Haven introducing new app
Lynn Haven, FL2 days ago
DeSantis auditing state attorney after Florida shooting
Pine Hills, FL1 day ago
Missing teenager found by Panama City Police
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Candidates speak out at Lynn Haven forum
Lynn Haven, FL6 hours ago
Movement in the revitalization of St. Andrew School
Panama City, FL2 days ago
A dangerous Walton County intersection is getting traffic lights
Freeport, FL2 days ago
Rabid raccoon confirmed in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Panama City Beach Spring Break laws in effect
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Local bars and nightclubs working with law enforcement for Spring Break
Panama City, FL1 day ago
One man and teen seriously injured in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL1 day ago
One dead in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL2 days ago
Organized crime heist targets Bay County businesses
Panama City, FL1 day ago
PCBPD investigating after skeletal remains found in wooded area
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy