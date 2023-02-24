Open in App
Bay County, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools hosts parent night for English Learning Students

By Alex Schley,

7 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay District Schools held their annual parent night to help inform families of English Learning Students about the information and resources available.

Specifically, when it comes to applying to secondary education, many parents in attendance said they brought their families to the United States so they could have a better life.

FSU-PC students walk out in protest of DeSantis policies

“The other parents know to get informed about the system while we can help our kids so they can reach success in this country because we come here to be part of the progress of the United States,”  Bay District Schools parent Ana Diaz said.

Once here helping their kids navigate the system isn’t easy.

“There are certain groups of students that maybe they think they are going to be difficult for them to get to college,” English as a Second Language (ESOL) Resource Care Manager Patty Engle said. “And we are trying to break that barrier. We are trying to make sure that they know their college is available and is open for them, too.”

Panama City Beach officials discuss ordinances in preparation for spring break

The school district does this by making information easily available.

Immigration Attorney Daniela Donosa who spoke at the event said access to information is powerful.

“Information concerning their kids enrolling in schools options for higher education. It’s already a confusing process,” Donosa said. “So doing that while not being sure about your immigration process or where you’re at with that can be more convoluted. So just we’re just trying to make things more clear for parents and educators alike.”

Donosa said many parents are not aware of the unique secondary education program available to immigrants in Florida.

Bay County municipalities plan to rebuild parks

“Right now in Florida, in-state tuition for undocumented students, for students with DACA, can apply to higher education,” Donosa said. “They are eligible to go. There are requirements like showing that you’ve been a resident of Florida for the past three years and that you’re enrolling into a public institution but that is an option, and many parents don’t know that.”

Besides educational guidance, representatives from other organizations like PanCare and the Bay County library were also there with information about their service.

If you would like to learn more about English as a Second Language you can follow this link here for more information.

