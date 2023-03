GLENVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Gilmer County held off St. Joseph’s Central Catholic in the final minutes to win the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship, 48-44.

The Titans advance to the Region IV Co-Final and will host Tug Valley for a spot in the state tournament on March 2 at 7 pm.

