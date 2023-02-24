HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: BC High hockey defeats Hingham in Buddy Ferreira Classic final

The BC High boys hockey team continued its torrid second half of the season by defeating Hingham, 2-1, in the Buddy Ferreira Classic final on Thursday.

Joe Feinberg and Matt Cox scored for the Eagles (10-9-1) in the win. BC High's Luke O'Sullivan was named tournament MVP while Cox and Christian Gonsalves were named tournament all-stars.

Chase McKenna scored for Hingham (14-3-5) in the loss. Ace Concannon was named to the tournament all-star team.

In other high school action on Thursday:

BOYS HOCKEY

Xaverian 2, Marshfield 1 (OT): Ryland McGlame scored the tying goal in third period off a feed from Jack Croft, but the Hawks won in overtime.

Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 0: Finn Kelly was named to the Buddy Ferreira Classic all-tournament team.

Woburn 3, Milton 1: Sean McDougall scored in the loss.

Barnstable 3, Plymouth North 2: The Blue Eagles lost the non-league game.

Stoughton/Brockton 8, Bellingham 3: Jake McSweeney scored two goals for Stoughton/Brockton. Owen Dupont starred and scored a goal. Sean Farley, Charlie Caputo, Ryan Summers, Anthony DeSousa and Garrett Sager had solo tallies in the win.

Bishop Stang 3, Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth 2: Jake Schofield made 26 saves for the Hawks (11-8-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Milton 3, Medfield 2: Molly Murphy, Caelan Leddy and Ellie McConville scored for the Wildcats.

Archbishop Williams 2, Winchester 0: Evelyn Lacey recorded a shutout in net while Maggie Lynch and Grace Mottau scored.

Norwell 4, West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 1: The Clippers lost the non-league game.

Braintree 2, Malden Catholic 1: The Wamps won at the Hingham showcase.

St. Mary’s of Lynn 3, Notre Dame Academy 2: The Cougars lost in the battle of the two top-ranked teams in Div. 1.

Hingham 4, Acton-Boxboro 0: Caroline Doherty scored two goals and had an assist while Izzy McGarr recorded the shutout.

Duxbury 2, Andover 0: The Dragons won the non-league game.

Canton 5, Natick 1: The Bulldogs won the non-league game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Old Rochester Regional 51, Carver 38: The Crusaders lost the non-league game.