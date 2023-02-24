Local Sports: Flat Rock, Summerfield cap regular season with win

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s girls basketball team found another gear in the fourth quarter Thursday night.

The Rams trailed Wyandotte Roosevelt by 7 points entering the final period, but allowed just 2 points in the fourth to pull out a 35-32 win.

“I was really proud of my girls tonight and how they responded in the fourth,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said. “I know that they really wanted to go into Districts with some momentum. This was a really good win against a good team.”

McKenna Williams scored 5 of her 8 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the comeback.

Addison Kopp finished as the top scorer with 10 points and Peyton Mysliwiec added 7 points and 6 rebounds as the Rams closed the regular season at 10-11.

“We had great contributions from our seniors defensively tonight,” Kryk said.

Flat Rock also won the junior varsity game 36-26.

Flat Rock 9 9 5 12 – 35 Wyandotte 12 6 12 2 – 32

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 3 (1) 3-3 10, Hussein 1 3-8 5, Mysliwiec 4 1-2 9, Beaudrie 0 2-4 2, Holbrook 1 (1) 0-0 3, Williams 3 2-4 8. Totals 12 (2) 11-21 35.

WYANDOTTE ROOSEVELT: Olson 2 (2) 0-0 6, Kirby 1 0-0 2, Zieger 2 (1) 0-0 5, Parish 1 0-0 2, Patrick 1 0-0 2, Taboy 3 0-0 6, Hawthorne 3 1-1 7. Totals 14 (3) 1-1 32.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Strong finish for Bulldogs

PETERSBURG – Summerfield put a nice cap on a 19-3 regular season with a dominating 56-32 win over Airport Thursday night.

The Bulldogs bolted out to leads of 21-4 after one quarter and 32-9 at halftime.

“We came out tonight with an attitude, full of energy and got off to a great start,” Summerfield coach Mickey Moody said. “We did not play well in our last game and the girls made a point to play strong tonight.”

Abby Haller hit a trio of 3-pointers and Jaeli Jones netted 8 of her 14 points in the first quarter.

Destanee Smith racked up 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals, and Haller finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

The 19 wins broke the school record for victories in a season.

Olivia Gratz scored 9 points and Cecelia Ortega 8 for 11-10 Airport.

Airport won the JV game.

Summerfield 21 11 11 13 – 56 Airport 4 5 14 9 – 32

SUMMERFIELD: Taylor 0 3-4 3, Fisher 1 1-5 3, Wolfe 0 0-1 0, Miller 3 0-2 6, Mannebach 1 (1) 0-1 3, Jones 7 0-0 14, Smith 6 5-8 17, Haller 3 (3) 1-2 10. Totals 21 (4) 10-23 56.

AIRPORT: Gratz 3 (1) 3-4 9, B. Baker 1 1-2 3, J. Baker 2 2-4 6, Drummond 2 0-0 4, J. Shrewsbury 1 1-2 3, Ortega 4 2-2 8. Totals 13 (1) 9-14 32.

Whiteford falls short

OTTAWA LAKE – Whiteford fought back from an early deficit to draw within 2 points heading into the fourth quarter, but Clinton pulled away down the stretch for a 41-33 win Thursday night.

The Bobcats fell behind 13-6 after one quarter, but had cut that deficit to 27-25 after three periods.

Annabelle Gapp scored 10 points to lead 8-12 Whiteford.

Clinton 13 7 7 14 – 41 Whiteford 6 10 9 8 – 33

CLINTON: Sierer 3 0-0 6, Phillip 0 4-6 4, Frederick 3 2-2 8, Kronz 1 1-2 3, K. Ramos 0 4-11 4, B Ramos 2 3-4 7, Livingston 3 (3) 0-0 9. Totals 12 (3) 14-25 41.

WHITEFORD: J. UIery 1 0-2 2, Thomas 2 (1) 0-0 5, Marsh 0 0-1 0, Hill 3 (1) 1-2 8, Andrews 1 0-0 2, Rasor 2 0-0 4, M. Ulery 1 0-0 2, Gapp 4 2-2 10. Totals 14 (2) 3-7 33.

Carlson offense sluggish

TRENTON – Gibraltar Carlson closed the regular season with a 46-31 loss to Trenton Thursday night.

The Marauders managed just 6 points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 27-12 at halftime.

Abby Carafelli led Carlson (9-13) with 9 points.

Trenton 11 16 12 7 – 46 Carlson 6 6 11 8 – 31

TRENTON: Tanguay 5 1-3 11, Gonyea 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Thomas 6 (1) 0-0 13, Bynum 8 0-0 16, Mach 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 (3) 1-3 46.

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: Kemokai 3 0-1 6, Fowler 2 0-0 4, Pate 1 (1) 0-2 3, Ivy 1 0-0 2, Carafelli 4 1-5 9, Salas 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bongiorno 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 (3) 3-12 31.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlson rules third period

GIBRALTAR – Gibraltar Carlson blew open a close game in the third quarter and rolled to a 71-48 win over Trenton Thursday.

The Marauders led 33-27 at halftime, then exploded for 24 points in the third period to push their lead to 22 points.

Carlson had four players score in double figures – Matthew MacBride (16), Ben Przytula (11), Evan Jones (11), and Dejuan Johnson (10).

The Marauders wrapped up the regular season at 9-12.

Carlson 18 15 24 14 – 71 Trenton 16 11 8 13 – 48

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: MacBride 6 (2) 2-4 16, Lavis 0 0-2 0, Kemokai 2 0-0 4, Braddy 2 (1) 0-0 5, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jones 4 (3) 0-0 11, Johnson 5 0-0 10, Zachary 3 2-4 8, Smith 1 2-2 4, Przytula 3 (1) 4-4 11. Totals 26 (7) 10-16 71.

TRENTON: Rooney 5 0-0 10, Kerese 6 (3) 4-6 19, Alexander 4 2-2 10, Hawkes 1 0-0 2, Fritz 1 3-4 5, Carrico 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 (3) 9-14 48.

PREP SWIMMING

Bylow makes cut

DUNDEE – Drew Bylow hit a state-qualifying time while winning the butterfly in :57.12 to lead Dundee to a 116-69 victory over Erie Mason-Ida Thursday.

Bylow also won the individual medley.

Other individual winners for the Vikings were Trevor Schroeder (100-yard freestyle, backstroke), Zachary Fenbert (diving), John Swisher (500), and Jacob Gerweck (breaststroke).

Mason Reynolds won the 200 freestyle and Cameron Tross ruled the 50 freestyle for Mason-Ida. Brenner Nelson, Grantham Nelson, Bowie Jacobs, and Lucas Moore swam well.

PREP HOCKEY

Region teams bow out

The opening round of the state tournament was not kind to Monroe County Region hockey teams with four of them bowing out.

New Boston United fell 4-1 to Ann Arbor Pioneer and Downriver United 9-1 to Woodhaven in Division 1, Bedford 6-1 to Allen Park in Division 2, and St. Mary Catholic Central 9-2 to Cabrini-Richard United in Division 3.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Flat Rock, Summerfield cap regular season with win