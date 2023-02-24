Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Clemson women down Virginia

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBKSz_0ky5gRws00

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball improved to 15-14 on the year and 6-11 in the ACC after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13, 4-13) 79-69 in their return to Littlejohn Coliseum.

Four Tigers hit double digits, with Amari Robinson leading all scorers with 18, followed by Daisha Bradford, Brie Perpignan, and Eno Inyang with 14 each. Hannah Hank pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Clemson shot 78% from the free throw line.

The Tigers and Cavaliers went back and forth in the first quarter; a pair of layups by Robinson and Kionna Gaines gave the Tigers the lead they would not relinquish. Clemson then went on a late 7-0 first-quarter run to set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Clemson and Virginia played an evenly matched second quarter, as the Tigers outscored the Cavs 19-18. Robinson led all scorers during this quarter with eight points and Hank led with four rebounds. Five different Tigers put up second-quarter points to give Clemson a 44-39 lead to end the first half.

Bradford opened up the second half with a three-pointer, collecting 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter alone. The Tiger defense was in full force as well in the third, as they pulled down 10 of their 29 defensive rebounds in the game.

Clemson locked down on defense and held Virginia scoreless for the final 2:07 of the game. The Tigers were perfect from the free throw line as they went 9-for-9. Clemson’s posts showed out in the final quarter as they scored 12 points in the paint to secure Clemson’s victory.

Virginia was led by Camryn Taylor with 15 points as four different Cavaliers hit double digits.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. as they host the Florida State Seminoles. The program will honor its seniors following the conclusion of the game.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hank scores career best 19 points to lead Clemson past Pitt 71-53 in ACC Women’s Tournament opener
Clemson, SC1 day ago
4th ranked Clemson takes both games of double-header with Gardner-Webb, 8-0 & 4-1
Clemson, SC1 day ago
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off; fans eager to see their team in action
Greenville, SC1 day ago
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament brings in millions of dollars for Greenville
Greenville, SC21 hours ago
Slawson named SoCon Player of the Year; Bothwell & Mack also named to 1st team
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Furman’s Slawson & Bothwell make each other better by playing together
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Former owner of Panthers, Jerry Richardson passes away at 86
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Mauldin brings 17-game winning streak into Saturday 5A Girls State title game against Stratford
Mauldin, SC14 hours ago
Legendary coach to surprise 90 Greenville Co. kids
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Arrest warrants issued for projected NFL draft pick Jalen Carter
Athens, GA1 day ago
Greenville-Pickens Speedway is listed for sale
Greenville, SC13 hours ago
Upstate woman shot to death at Ohio gas station
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Michelin to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Friday
Spartanburg, SC1 hour ago
One shot, killed in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
Live look at Falls Park in downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC18 hours ago
Clemson Univ. developing tech to protect nation’s transportation system from cyber attacks
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Mike Pence speaks at Bob Jones University
Greenville, SC16 hours ago
Prisma Health breaks ground on new surgery center in Greenville
Greenville, SC12 hours ago
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC1 day ago
Detour on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. will reroute weekend drivers
Gaffney, SC21 hours ago
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Upstate
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
JLG Greenville and SC Bar Association YLD offer free prom dresses, suits Saturday
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Upstate woman died two days after crash
Easley, SC2 days ago
Man accused of assault with beer bottle, attempted murder arrested in TN
Clemson, SC23 hours ago
Car buyers frustrated after dealership closes
Greer, SC12 hours ago
1 arrested, 1 wanted on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co.
Clemson, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy