Open in App
Prichard, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Prichard Water Board members struggle to find resolution for defaulting loan

By Jeremy Jones,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEsZG_0ky5gABl00

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After a tense and tedious Prichard Water Works and Sewer System Board meeting, members of the board could not come together to find a resolution to combat their defaulting loan.

According to board member John Johnson Jr., the board’s $55 million loan with Synovous Bank is going to default next Thursday. He says if no resolution can come from the water board, then it’s going to increase customer’s water bills.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“For the customers, it’s going to be detrimental,” said Johnson. “But I can guarantee you, in order to cover that debt, whoever does come in if we go into default next Thursday, you know, they’re going to cover themselves. And I can assure that. And they’re going to cover themselves off the pockets and purses of the customers of Prichard Waterworks and Sewer Board.”

Chairman Russell Heidelburg says Johnson’s claims are not true. He says their loan isn’t going to default, but even if that were the case, the customers’ bills would not increase as a result.

“The customers’ bills are not getting ready to go up,” said Heidelburg.

Heidelburg explains any cause of the loan to default can be blamed on the former Operations Manager, Nia Bradley, who is accused of mishandling funds from the board to purchase luxurious items .

READ NEXT: The latest Alabama headlines from WKRG.com

“If that money wasn’t stolen, we wouldn’t have this problem,” said Heidelburg.

Board members were not able to come to a resolution after the meeting leaving paying customers with Prichard Water Board upset and concerned about the future of their bills.

“I’m not happy about it at all,” said Severia Morris, a customer.

“It makes me feel real bad because I know the city, the water board, is supposed to have money,” said Theresa Whigham, another customer.

Customers say they are demanding answers and hoping their board members will find a resolution before next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Mobile named one of the unhappiest cities out of 180 cities: Report
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Prichard Police searching for 1 allegedly connected to February murder, 1 in custody
Prichard, AL2 days ago
Second man in custody in connection to Prichard murder case: Police
Prichard, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Mobile reports 257K pounds of litter collected in 2022
Mobile, AL15 hours ago
Woman convicted of helping South Mississippi inmates get unemployment benefits
Leakesville, MS15 hours ago
PCC students suffer electric shock working near power lines, hospitalized
Pensacola, FL19 hours ago
Gun found on Baldwin County HS campus, student arrested
Bay Minette, AL18 hours ago
Baldwin County group helps young women get all dressed up
Fairhope, AL3 hours ago
Birdville deadly shooting victim identified: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL16 hours ago
Baldwin Co. Corrections Center inmate dies at local hospital: Police
Gulf Shores, AL2 days ago
Dredging project to help eroded West Beach beaches underway
Gulf Shores, AL1 day ago
Baldwin County deputy shoots, kills person in Elsanor
Robertsdale, AL16 hours ago
Mobile Police searching for missing, endangered man
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
1 injured in shooting at Chickasaw Food Mart, 1 detained: Police
Chickasaw, AL17 hours ago
Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mobile Police investigating murder in Birdville Community
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Testimony in Nakhla reckless murder trial
Mobile, AL20 hours ago
2 dead in head-on crash on U.S. 98 near Mississippi state line: ALEA
Semmes, AL2 days ago
Mobile man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2020 shooting in Irvington: Sheriff
Irvington, AL17 hours ago
Pensacola woman wins $1 million off $50 scratch-off ticket
Pensacola, FL10 hours ago
Mobile Police searching for man caught on camera walking through home, looking in refrigerator
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Ferry service returns to Pensacola Bay
Pensacola, FL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy