Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Lakers Fans In Shambles After D’Angelo Russell Leaves Game With Injury

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzHCs_0ky5flgj00

The Lakers have been dealt with a big blow, losing D'Angelo Russell to an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The new-look Lakers have already suffered their first blow of the second half of the season. While facing the Golden State Warriors, D'Angelo Russell ended up tweaking his ankle on a play and had to be taken out of the game.

Russell has been ruled out of the rest of the game and will likely be evaluated after the game. Given the Lakers spoke about the importance of playing all their players throughout the end of the season , D'Lo missing time will be a big blow given the dynamism he added to the Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fans are not happy about this injury and expressed their disappointment on Twitter after Russell was ruled out of the game.

The Lakers need every one of their top players to be available to try and maximize their chances at a playoff spot. Fans are praying that D'Lo isn't hurt for too long. The question that will plague the team now is, can they weather the storm without Russell's offensive production and floor spacing?

What Do The Lakers Do To Adjust Their Gameplan Without Russell?

Dennis Schroder is likely to get more opportunity as the sole point guard on the roster that's healthy but the Lakers may have to look into a strategy they've used before. The 2020 Lakers were lethal primarily because LeBron James was playing primarily as the point guard on the team.

The Lakers have the wing and big flexibility to have LeBron run the point again and keep Schroder in charge of the second unit. Any combination of Malik Beasley, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Anthony Davis can be around LBJ and provide the team with competent inside and outside threats while LBJ runs the show.

Hopefully, D'Lo can return sooner rather than later to help the Lakers win at least 15 to 17 of their last 22 games this season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Shannon Sharpe Lost It After Skip Bayless Said LeBron James Is Lying About His Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Anthony Davis: "He Fell Off..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Will Not Win The Title With The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia 76ers Were Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' With Jimmy Butler's Personality
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Being Accused Of Beating Up A 17-Year-Old Teen: "Worst Way To Submarine Such A Promising Career"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA GM Calls Out Damian Lillard: "It’s Easy To Be Loyal When They’re Giving You That Much Money"
Portland, OR2 days ago
Video: Kevin Durant Hugging Brittney Griner Goes Viral
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up On Russell Westbrook's Fit With The Clippers Amid 3-Game Skid
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Gave Ja Morant Perfect Advice Amid Latest Controversy
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
NBA Insider Shares Positive News About LeBron James' Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Austin Rivers Vocally Defends Russell Westbrook And Throws Shade At The Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Warriors Not Guarding Russell Westbrook From Beyond The Arc: "This Is Why The Lakers Traded Him"
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Fans Can't Believe Kyrie Irving Missed Crucial Game-Winner In 4th Loss With Luka Doncic
Dallas, TX2 days ago
"Austin Reaves Went From The Rookie To The Vet In Less Than A Year", NBA Fans React To Lakers Star Mentoring Max Christie
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Quickest Way How The Lakers Can Sneak Into The Playoffs After LeBron James' Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bam Adebayo Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Is In The Same Group As Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Lakers Fans Are Unhappy After Team Loses To Grizzlies: "Astonishing How Disconnected They Are Without LeBron."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy