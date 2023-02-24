Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

Man rams cars, tactical vehicles near Citadel Mall

By Ashley Eberhardt,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJJwf_0ky5f2FP00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested near the Citadel Mall on Thursday, Feb. 23 after police say he rammed bystanders’ cars and tactical vehicles in an attempt to elude officers.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said robbery detectives with the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit (Metro VNI) located an armed robbery suspect in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, just west of the Citadel Mall, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

CSPD said detectives were able to establish probable cause that the suspect and the suspect’s car were involved in several armed robberies, and detectives believed the suspect was armed and dangerous. CSPD said the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and K9 were requested to assist in taking the suspect into custody.

The TEU tried to contact the suspect as he sat in his car in a parking lot, but the suspect put the car into drive and sped forward into several parked cars. CSPD said the TEU and K9 then used their vehicles to pin the suspect’s car, preventing him from leaving.

CSPD said the suspect still refused to comply with officers, and continued to try and accelerate through the tactical vehicles for several minutes, ignoring officers’ orders to turn the car off and come out.

CSPD said officers had to use “OC powder,” or oleoresin capsicum, which is the same ingredient in pepper spray, to get the suspect to comply. After the OC powder was used, the suspect surrendered to officers. No one was injured during the arrest, CSPD said.

The suspect’s name is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

